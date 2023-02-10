Houston would-be robber runs out the door after hotel clerk pulls handgun: ‘I ain’t playing with you’

A man in Houston attempted to rob a hotel while carrying a rifle, but appeared to be shocked when the hotel clerk pulled out a handgun of her own.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 when a man entered the hotel lobby.

Houston police say that the suspect went to the counter with a rifle and demanded that a hotel clerk give him money from a cash drawer.

As the hotel clerk was being held at gunpoint with the rifle, police say that she pulled out a handgun of her own and pointed it at the suspect, who then fled the scene.

TEXAS POLICE SOUND WARNING ABOUT IMPOSTERS POSING AS OFFICERS PULLING DRIVERS OVER

“I ain’t playing with you,” the man can be heard saying before running away from the counter.

DALLAS SUSPECT IN THEFT OF ZOO MONKEYS PLANNED TO KEEP STEALING ANIMALS: REPORT

The suspect is described as a “Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6’2 to 6’4, 150 to 180 pounds, thin build, blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes,” according to Houston police.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.