Houston’s ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ robs fourth Texas bank: FBI

The suspect who has been robbing Houston-area banks while dressed as a woman has stolen from a fourth one, the FBI reported Tuesday.

“The ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ struck again today at the Bank of America on San Felipe Street!” FBI Houston tweeted. “He has committed four robberies in less than two weeks, and we need your help to find him!”

The suspect’s signature method of robbing is to hand threatening sticky notes to tellers, which resulted in the nickname.

The bandit was first spotted at a Hancock Whitney bank July 5. He stole an unknown amount of money from the business.

“The suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash,” the FBI Houston field office explained in a previous statement.

The second incident took place in east Houston last week, when the suspect handed a Wells Fargo teller a similar note. The robbery was not successful.

“The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety. The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money,” the press release added.

The third robbery was in southwest Houston at a Wells Fargo bank, when the suspect successfully stole an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries have been reported from the robberies. The FBI is asking Houston residents to be on the lookout for the suspect, who has been photographed in a green sweater, black skirt and black wig.

“The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″ tall with a thin to medium build,” the FBI explained. “During the [second and third] robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for callers who can offer information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest. Callers are urged to contact 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000.