How Biden’s doc debacle could impact 2024, farmers warn of threat to food supply and more top headlines
RE-ELECTION WORRIES – Strategists reveal the impact Biden’s classified documents debacle may have on 2024 WH race. Continue reading …
CONTAMINATED CROPS – Farmers warn migrants pose threat to the nation’s food security. Continue reading …
‘MIND-BLOWING’ – Idaho murder suspect’s ‘sick social experiment’ examined by experts. Continue reading …
ALVEDA KING – My uncle believed deeply in the promise of the American Dream — we can make it happen. Continue reading …
IT PAYS OFF – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ producer shares Tom Cruise’s billion-dollar secret. Continue reading …
–
GETTING MESSY – Biden’s week riddled with controversies, from airline disaster to uncovered classified docs. Continue reading …
RIGHTS CHAMPIONS? – SCOTUS to hear immigration case brought by transgender woman against Biden administration. Continue reading …
‘BREAKING POINT’ – NYC mayor calls on federal government to play more proactive role to secure border. Continue reading …
‘WEINSTEIN’S BEST PR PERSON’ – Quiet removal of NBC News’ president raises industry eyebrows. Continue reading …
‘SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUS’ – ‘Squad’ member Ilhan ‘glad’ special counsel appointed over Biden classified docs. Continue reading …
‘SINCERELY’ – Stephen King apologies for joke about upstate New York. Continue reading …
‘GOING TO BE LOVELY’ – Great-grandmother goes viral on TikTok for thoughts on life and death. Continue reading …
HEARTBREAKING HISTORY – A look at the tragedies that have plagued the Presley family. Continue reading …
ALVEDA SPEAKS – Niece of MLK Jr. says he believed deeply in the American Dream. Continue reading …
‘TRICKY CONCEPT’ – Mom shares viral ‘stranger danger’ talking point parents may be missing. Continue reading …
TREY GOWDY – Many media outlets are downplaying Biden’s classified docs debacle. See video …
MARK LEVIN – The National Archives ‘lied through its teeth or it hasn’t kept track’ of classified documents from Obama era. See video …
STEVE HILTON – Americans are angered by the two-tier justice system. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.