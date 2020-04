This post was originally published on this site

The American economy is shriveling at an alarming rate in the biggest and fastest collapse since the Great Depression. The virus has killed about 60,000 in the U.S., and led to lockdowns and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the country. For now, tens of millions of U.S. businesses and laid-off or furloughed workers are hoping for a swift and solid economic rebound.