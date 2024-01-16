Hulk Hogan helps rescue girl from flipped car in Florida

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan sprung to action on Sunday night when he helped rescue a 17-year-old girl from a flipped car in Tampa.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, posted on social media where she explained how quick her husband, and their friend Jake Rask, pulled over to help after seeing the car crash on the highway in Clearwater.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” Daily’s post read.

“I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls [sic] airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car. By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

TMZ Sports acquired photos of the incident, where Hogan can be seen wearing an “NWO” t-shirt, the logo of the wrestling group he used to be a part of with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

Hogan is also wearing a blue bandana, while his wife is on his arm looking on. One of the photos even shows the minor near the vehicle, where Hogan and Rask are looking on.

The girl being only rattled from the incident is great news, as the scene clearly showed something that could’ve been much worse.

Hogan and his wife have been making headlines recently, including both getting baptized in December.

Hogan, a fixture in the Florida community, had a ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, where he called it “the greatest day of my life.”

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” he posted on Instagram. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

The 70-year-old Hogan’s wrestling days may be over, but he was ready to be tagged in and help out someone in need.