Human bone found at Milwaukee beach

A person walking along a Milwaukee beach found a human bone Monday and additional remains were later discovered, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear whether the additional remains also were human, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A person taking a walk found a femur, or thigh bone, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the bone is a human femur, the release said.

Additional remains were discovered in the same general vicinity of where the femur was found but it was not clear whether the additional remains are human or animal, the release said.