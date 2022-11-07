Human remains found twice in Chicago neighborhood in 4 days

The Chicago Police Department tells Fox News Digital and investigation is underway after human remains were found twice over a period of four days in the same neighborhood.

The first set of remains was found Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s west side, according to FOX32 Chicago.

Trash collectors reportedly made that discovery in an alley.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times that the person had been “dead for a while,” and the remains appeared to have been dumped there.

The second set was found in a trash can about a quarter mile away from that location on Saturday, FOX32 Chicago added, citing police.

The identities of the victims were not immediately clear.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday that authorities are still investigating whether the discoveries are connected.