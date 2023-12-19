Hundreds celebrate 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party with reenactments of revolutionary protest

Hundreds of history-loving spectators crowded Boston on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and be part of the reenactment of the revolutionary protest.

The celebration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city’s harbor and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on Dec. 16, 1773.

Crowds who gathered to watch the reenactment quickly joined in, shouting “Huzzah!” along with the costumed actors as boxes of tea were dumped in the harbor, according to the Associated Press.

Organizers received 250 pounds of loose tea from London’s East India Company, which is the same company that supplied it to the Sons of Liberty on Dec. 16, 1773. In addition, 2,000 pounds from 7,000 individual submissions were also sent in from around the world.

During the event, spectators roared boo’s at an actor who read King George III’s order closing the bay, and cheered as narrators detailed the drafting of the Declaration of Independence.

“It’s a reminder for all of us, not just here in the United States but all over the world, that democracy is in action: Doing what’s right, no matter the odds, for our friends, our families, our homes, our future,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference Friday previewing the anniversary.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.