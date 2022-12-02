Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report

Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees have reportedly been working a second job in violation of city policy.

At least 300 individuals working for the city’s Department of Health have filed for approval for a second job since Oct. 21 after the city’s Jail Health Services director resigned from an unauthorized second job, San Francisco Standard reported.

The outlet reported that the surge in second job approvals came after the city reminded employees of their policy requiring city approval for second jobs.

Out of 304 pending applications, 44 need additional paperwork and 260 are under review, the outlet reported.

CALIFORNIA FATHER SAYS BABY SON OVERDOSED ON FENTANYL DURING PARK VISIT

“In other words, those 300 were violating the law, never asked for permission and are now asking for forgiveness?” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said. “Well, s—, somebody call the police.”

The influx of applications followed a San Francisco Standard report that Jail Health Services director Lisa Pratt was working a 20-hour a week job for a nonprofit organization at the same time she was running the city’s jail healthcare system, which required her to be on call 24/7.

SAN FRANCISCO RIDICULED OVER ‘LAUGHABLE’ PUSH FOR ROBOT POLICE: ‘TAKING POLICY DECISIONS’ FROM ‘TERMINATOR’

The outlet obtained emails of Pratt responding to nonprofit emails during business hours and reported that she earned a salary of $123,000 annually at the nonprofit on top of her $428,750 job with the city.

Pratt resigned from the nonprofit, Baker Places and Positive Resource Center, on Oct. 21.

“The department is confident that this new process will ensure greater compliance and reduce confusion among employees about their responsibilities when seeking additional employment,” the San Francisco Health Department said in a statement to the outlet.

The San Francisco Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.