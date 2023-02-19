Hundreds of uninvited Texas teens trash family’s home during ‘mansion rager’ promoted on social media

Hundreds of uninvited teenagers broke into a Texas family’s home for a “mansion rager” party they promoted on social media without the homeowners’ knowledge.

“We started receiving numerous phone calls from our neighbors that there were kids on our water tower on our property, there were cars up and down the street, and kids were hopping over the front of our fence,” the Austin homeowner told Fox 7, saying the shindig caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The unidentified homeowner said he rushed home last Saturday night and found “car, after car, after car just trying to flee the scene.” The party was reportedly promoted on the social media app SnapChat, where it was described as a “Mansion Rager.”

The homeowner said this wasn’t a case of local students knowing a classmate’s parents weren’t home for the weekend – the family only has a toddler who isn’t in the local school system yet.

“It was horrifying. I mean, it was just unbelievable total violation of one’s privacy,” the homeowner said.

When the Austin homeowner pulled up to his house, he found the front gate was broken, all the lights were on, the front door was wide open, and other areas in the home were damaged by the drunken teenagers.

“They had beer cans, the seltzer cans, like White Claw, I saw they had thrown like avocados at the wall, there was damage to sheetrock and baseboards. They had thrown tools through the sheetrock of our garage. They had my daughter’s toys scattered around the property,” the homeowner told Fox 7.

The homeowner said some of the partiers left articles of clothing behind showing they attended schools from all over the area.

“We have some articles of other kids that were out on the property, and it was from all the major high schools in the Greater Austin area. It was West Lake High, Vandegrift, Lake Travis, and Bowie, those are for certain,” the homeowner told Fox 7.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and calling members of the public with information on the case to come forward. The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital on Sunday that the investigation is ongoing and there were no updates at this time.

“There seems to be little consequences for these actions, and I feel like it’ll keep getting worse if we don’t get to the bottom of things like this,” the homeowner added.

A similar incident unfolded in Florida last year after teenagers broke into an $8 million home in Santa Rosa for a wild party. In addition to breaking in, the suspects were accused of stealing a $1,500 bottle of wine, a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse and a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.