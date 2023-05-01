‘Hungry’ South Korean student finds banana artwork very appealing: report

A South Korean art student consumed a $120,000 piece of art that comprised a banana duct-taped to a wall because he was “hungry,” according to media reports.

Noh Huyn-soo was filmed removing and peeling the fruit at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul in front of stunned onlookers, The Guardian reported. He then attached the banana skin to the wall with the same duct-tape and walked off.

When asked by museum officials why he ate the fruit, he said he was hungry after skipping breakfast, the Korea Herald reported. He also reportedly told KBS, a broadcast station, that “damaging a work of modern art could also be [interpreted as] artwork.”

“I thought it would be interesting … isn’t it taped there to be eaten?” he added.

The banana was part of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” piece. It sold in 2019 for $120,000 at Miami Art Basel.

During that exhibition debut, the fruit was removed and eaten by performance artist David Datuna.

The Italian creator of the artwork also was behind the gold toilet offered to the White House on loan by New York City‘s prestigious Guggenheim Museum.

The museum rejected a request to display Van Gogh’s 1888 “Landscape With Snow” work in the residence and proposed the toilet instead.

