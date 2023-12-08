Hunter Biden indicted, California’s $68 billion budget crunch and more top headlines

‘FOUR-YEAR SCHEME’ – Hunter Biden indicted on 9 new charges, accused of spending on ‘extravagant lifestyle,’ not taxes. Continue reading …

GOLD FLAKES – California faces record $68 billion budget deficit as mass exodus to red states continues. Continue reading …

IMMACULATE MARY – Immaculate Conception: Here’s what it is — and what it isn’t. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – UPenn president’s antisemitism testimony costs her school $100,000,000 donation. Continue reading …

DISTURBING DETAILS – Suspect in deadly Las Vegas campus shooting had ‘list’ of people he was ‘seeking,’ police say. Continue reading …

‘RADICAL GREEN AGENDA’ – UN climate summit serving ‘juicy beef’ as it calls on US to stop eating meat. Continue reading …

OPEN SEASON – Migrant crisis smashing new records amid fresh surge at southern border. Continue reading …

RED TAPE – Top GOP lawmaker moves to codify Trump policy Biden revoked on his first day. Continue reading …

REAL WINNER – The guy who didn’t show up to the debates remains on top. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

LEAVING THEIR POST – Washington Post strikers explain why they walked off, issues with Bezos. Continue reading …

MISSED CHANCE ‘UNDER OATH’ – Harvard student pans university’s effort to fix stance on Jewish genocide. Continue reading …

LOST ‘MORAL COMPASS’ – Israeli university president appalled by college presidents’ testimony on antisemitism. Continue reading …

CHILD-FREE, CAREFREE – Childless ‘DINK’ couples flaunt lifestyle in viral videos, but many find them materialistic. Continue reading …

DONALD SWEETING – There’s at least one university that stands with Israel. Continue reading …

JESSICA MACKLER – A few questions for Republicans about abortion. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Nikki Haley appears to be much more comfortable with funders than with voters. Continue reading…

JESSE WATTERS – Biden is on a mission. Continue reading…

SEAN HANNITY – George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley tells ‘Hannity’ President Biden continues to lie about the Hunter case. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Is everything racist? Biden administration delays its menthol cig ban. See video…

HOLIDAY CRAZE – Five tips from self-defense expert to stay safe during the shopping season. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY CLASSIC – Meet the American who scripted ‘A Christmas Story,’ Jean Shepherd, big-city shock jock and cultural contrarian. Continue reading …

‘GOLDIE’S MAGICAL’ – Kurt Russell shares family Christmas tradition that will live on forever. Continue reading …

OFF THE TANK – Patriots use dominant first half to get unlikely victory against Steelers. Continue reading …

SIP & SLURP – An enormous walrus displays its “powerful suction ability” by slurping a snack through a giant straw at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. See video …

JON RAHM – ‘I have officially joined LIV Golf’. See video …

PATRICK MURPHY – Genocide is not context-dependent. See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn



Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.