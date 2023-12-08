Hunter Biden indicted, California’s $68 billion budget crunch and more top headlines
‘FOUR-YEAR SCHEME’ – Hunter Biden indicted on 9 new charges, accused of spending on ‘extravagant lifestyle,’ not taxes. Continue reading …
GOLD FLAKES – California faces record $68 billion budget deficit as mass exodus to red states continues. Continue reading …
IMMACULATE MARY – Immaculate Conception: Here’s what it is — and what it isn’t. Continue reading …
MONEY TALKS – UPenn president’s antisemitism testimony costs her school $100,000,000 donation. Continue reading …
DISTURBING DETAILS – Suspect in deadly Las Vegas campus shooting had ‘list’ of people he was ‘seeking,’ police say. Continue reading …
‘RADICAL GREEN AGENDA’ – UN climate summit serving ‘juicy beef’ as it calls on US to stop eating meat. Continue reading …
OPEN SEASON – Migrant crisis smashing new records amid fresh surge at southern border. Continue reading …
RED TAPE – Top GOP lawmaker moves to codify Trump policy Biden revoked on his first day. Continue reading …
REAL WINNER – The guy who didn’t show up to the debates remains on top. Continue reading …
LEAVING THEIR POST – Washington Post strikers explain why they walked off, issues with Bezos. Continue reading …
MISSED CHANCE ‘UNDER OATH’ – Harvard student pans university’s effort to fix stance on Jewish genocide. Continue reading …
LOST ‘MORAL COMPASS’ – Israeli university president appalled by college presidents’ testimony on antisemitism. Continue reading …
CHILD-FREE, CAREFREE – Childless ‘DINK’ couples flaunt lifestyle in viral videos, but many find them materialistic. Continue reading …
DONALD SWEETING – There’s at least one university that stands with Israel. Continue reading …
JESSICA MACKLER – A few questions for Republicans about abortion. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Nikki Haley appears to be much more comfortable with funders than with voters. Continue reading…
JESSE WATTERS – Biden is on a mission. Continue reading…
SEAN HANNITY – George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley tells ‘Hannity’ President Biden continues to lie about the Hunter case. See video …
GREG GUTFELD – Is everything racist? Biden administration delays its menthol cig ban. See video…
HOLIDAY CRAZE – Five tips from self-defense expert to stay safe during the shopping season. Continue reading …
HOLIDAY CLASSIC – Meet the American who scripted ‘A Christmas Story,’ Jean Shepherd, big-city shock jock and cultural contrarian. Continue reading …
‘GOLDIE’S MAGICAL’ – Kurt Russell shares family Christmas tradition that will live on forever. Continue reading …
OFF THE TANK – Patriots use dominant first half to get unlikely victory against Steelers. Continue reading …
SIP & SLURP – An enormous walrus displays its “powerful suction ability” by slurping a snack through a giant straw at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. See video …
JON RAHM – ‘I have officially joined LIV Golf’. See video …
PATRICK MURPHY – Genocide is not context-dependent. See video …
What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
