Hurricane Ian aims at its next targets, Republicans alarmed by Biden’s bizarre episode and more top headlines
KILLER STORM – Death toll updated as Hurricane Ian gains strength and takes aim at its next targets. Continue reading …
‘WHERE’S JACKIE?’ – Republicans say Biden’s bizarre episode is cause for alarm. Continue reading …
POLITICIZING PAIN – Dems blaming climate change for the hurricane are at odds with science, experts say. Continue reading …
NOT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE – Iran protesters insist Islamic regime ‘does not represent’ the people in exclusive interview. Continue reading …
LOCKDOWN LUNACY – Mom says school board tattled on her to Biden’s DOJ. Continue reading …
EYE OF THE STORM – Midterm candidates running races in Hurricane Ian’s path react to the disaster. Continue reading …
FOX NEWS POLL – Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Republican’s favor. Continue reading …
CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION? – Arizona AG sues Biden to stop ‘illegal’ student loan handout. Continue reading …
OVERRULED! – Former President Trump’s team adds a win in fight over Mar-a-Lago documents. Continue reading …
GARDEN STATE HOT SPOT – Education advocates weigh in on New Jersey’s new mandatory climate change curriculum in schools. Continue reading …
POLITICAL CHANGE – After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican.’ Continue reading …
DISPLAY OF EMPATHY – USA Today op-ed says Biden’s ‘Where’s Jackie?’ gaffe ‘demonstrated generosity and professionalism.’ Continue reading …
DRAGGING THEIR FEET – WaPo editorial criticizes Democrats for ‘making excuses’, delaying ban on lawmakers trading stocks. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host says we’re seeing the best side of America in the face of tragedy. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Democrats use disasters to punish those who didn’t vote for them. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Biden is not fit to be commander-in-chief. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – The Biden regime decided to focus on three priorities. Continue reading …
‘TAKE ADVANTAGE’ – US stock market is tanking, but some experts say it’s time to buy the dip. Continue reading …
CRIME CRISIS – Memphis community leader urges fathers to be present in their children’s lives in effort to reduce violence. Continue reading …
FROZEN FOOD KING – Meet the American who cooked up frozen foods. Continue reading …
‘MINEFIELD’ MEGHAN – Meghan Markle didn’t know difference between celebrity and royal life, expert says. Continue reading …
