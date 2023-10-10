Hurricane Lidia approaches Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; winds expected to top 100 mph

Hurricane Lidia took aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and forecasters said it could have winds up to 105 mph when it hits land later Tuesday.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia had winds of about 100 mph Tuesday, and was expected to strengthen to about 105 mph before making landfall.

Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 195 miles west-southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 15 mph.

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.