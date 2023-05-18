Husband of Olympic gold medalist Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche at 38

The husband of two-time Olympic Gold medalist Justyna Kowalczyk has died following an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, officials confirmed this week. He was 38.

Kacper Tekieli, who married Kowalczyk in 2020 and with whom he shares a 20-month-old son, was killed in an avalanche, the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation said.

“He was the most beautiful Person in the world,” Kowalczyk wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Tekieli, who was a climbing instructor, last posted a picture on Facebook from inside Konkordia the Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He had previously climbed Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world.

Kowalczyk is a Polish cross-country skiing medalist. She won bronze in the 30km freestyle in 2006, Poland’s first Olympic medal in cross-country skiing.

She won gold in the same event at the next Olympics in 2010 and then her second gold in the 10km individual in Sochi in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.