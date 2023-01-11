Husband of Tennessee cop fired for wild sexual escapades might not have been ‘on board’ with swinger lifestyle

The husband of a Tennessee police officer who was fired after accusations she had sexual escapades with multiple male colleagues may not have been supportive of her salacious lifestyle.

An internal investigation carried out by the La Vergne Police Department last month found former patrol officer Maegan Hall was having undisclosed sexual relations with multiple male colleagues, including rendezvouses while on duty. The probe led to the firing of five officers, including Hall, and the suspension of three others.

The investigation said Hall told her colleagues she was in an “open marriage,” but her husband, identified by the New York Post as Jedidiah Hall, may not have been supportive of her extramarital romps.

The investigation, published on Dec. 28, details what allegedly played out at a party when Jedidiah Hall allegedly walked in on his wife kissing the wife of former La Vergne patrol officer Patrick Magliocco.

“Hall and Magliocco’s wife started kissing and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset,” the report states. The following day, “Magliocco asked Hall about the husband’s reaction, since Magliocco was under the impression from Hall that her marriage was open as well.”

“He really wasn’t on board,” Hall reportedly told Magliocco.

Magliocco also admitted to having sex with Hall on “numerous occasions,” according to the investigation.

Jedidiah Hall is a park ranger in Tennessee and married his wife back in 2018, the Post reported, citing Maegan Hall’s Facebook page. Her Facebook account is no longer active as of Wednesday.

A blog post published in 2021 by Tennessee State Parks said Jedidiah Hall initially thought he would become a teacher after completing his master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University, but a job at Henry Horton State Park one summer “changed” his life and he pursued becoming a full-time park ranger.

“Growing up on the trails and swimming in the river made me fall in love with our state parks and being in the outdoors. When I got older and began working on my master’s degree at MTSU, I had the goal of being a teacher. However, the summer after my first year, I was hired by Henry Horton State Park as a Seasonal Interpretive Recreator. That summer changed my life, and I decided to teach park visitors about Tennessee’s history and natural resources,” Jedidiah Hall wrote in the blog post.

Fox News Digital attempted to reach out to Jedidiah Hall but did not receive a response.

The scandal has left the Nashville suburb reeling, with the police chief vowing to rebuild trust with the community.

Maegan Hall’s salacious escapades allegedly included a booze-fueled hot tub party where she took off her top, two separate instances where she allegedly performed oral sex on two male colleagues. She also was accused of sending nude photos, taking part in a threesome and even bragging about one colleague’s “big Black d—.”

“This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital earlier this week.

The department is down nearly 12% of its officers following the scandal, according to Fox 17, and now employs a total of 60 sworn officers.

The mayor of La Vergne, Jason Cole, called the scandal “unacceptable” in a recent statement and said an investigation was launched “as soon as” the escapades were brought to the attention of city leadership.

“Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust,” Cole said. “I have full confidence in the police department’s leadership team and their ability to lead the department. We will be retraining all of our employees in the rules, regulations, and expectations set forth by city leadership.”