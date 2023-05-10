ICE program to put migrant families under curfew, face deportation upon failing asylum screening: report

Migrant families who illegally cross the border to seek asylum in the United States will be subject to GPS monitoring, a curfew and will be deported if they fail to appear for a screening under a new program slated to be implemented by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

An agency official told the Los Angeles Times that the new Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) program will require families to appear at an initial asylum screening in the cities to which they are headed.

If the families fail the screening, they could be deported.

“There are consequences for family units,” an ICE official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the program before it is unveiled, told the Los Angeles Times. “If they are not eligible to remain in the U.S., we are going to be moving them toward removal.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE.

In the coming days, ICE will reportedly place some families who are headed to Newark, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago in the FERM program. The curfew is expected to run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. One member of the family will be required to wear a GPS monitor, such as an ankle bracelet, according to the Times report.

The move comes as the Biden administration prepares for an end to Title 42, the Trump-era public health order that allowed authorities to expel migrants. Officials have predicted a heavy surge in migrants once the order expires this week.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Wednesday that thousands have crossed the border over the past two days ahead of the expiration.

“When you get 10,000 people a day, a couple of things are going to happen. Border Patrol right now, they are at over 124% average over capacity, almost every border sector except for west Texas is over capacity and if the NGOS and the border communities cannot take care of those folks… they are going to start doing street releases and again, I’ve been told they have been instructed to go to street releases if they have to,” Cuellar said on “America Reports.”

Migrants will be mass released at bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets and in towns and cities across the border as Customs and Border Protection facilities are already over capacity in multiple sectors, CBP sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told Fox News.

The Biden administration had begun looking at alternatives to detention for migrants, including tracking bracelets and telephone reporting.