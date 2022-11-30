Idaho college murders: police say investigation at house ending soon

Idaho police are wrapping up their canvass of the rental home where four college students were stabbed to death more than two weeks ago, a spokesman told Fox News Digital.

“The collection of evidence at the house is coming to a conclusion,” Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell said Monday. “It’s a very complex crime scene, and we’re doing a very thorough investigation.”

Snell was later asked if authorities would be releasing the crime scene. “I don’t know what the timeline is,” he said. “I know there are conversations and discussions about how that may work. I’m just not sure when.”

Five cars were towed from the property Tuesday night to be stored and processed for evidence after several inches of snow had settled on the vehicles. Police did disclose who owned each of the cars.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

The Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police and the FBI have been combing the three-story home for evidence after the baffling Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.

IDAHO MURDERS: SLAIN STUDENTS’ CARS TOWED FROM CRIME SCENE TWO WEEKS AFTER GRISLY ATTACK

For 17 days, investigators have been painstakingly processing the blood-soaked scene. Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, previously told Fox News that the killer “made a mess.”

“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Goncalves told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

At a press conference last week, investigators said they had taken about 4,000 photographs, collected 103 pieces of evidence and produced multiple 3D scans of the property.

IDAHO MURDERS: UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, PIZZA PLACE WORKER DELIVER FOOD TO POLICE AMID INVESTIGATION

Technicians and investigators from multiple agencies have spent hundreds of hours processing evidence, Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills told reporters.

Another major step in the investigation will be getting the results back from the crime lab, which are being expedited.

Idaho State Police Forensic Services is doing the bulk of the forensics analysis, and they are prioritizing processing the evidence, Snell previously said.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, zeroed in on a motive or recovered the fixed-blade knife they believe was used in the attack.

At 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person and came upon the grisly scene.

The victims were found on the home’s second and third floors with multiple stab wounds to their chest area, according to police and Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

Mabbutt said the victims were likely ambushed in their sleep and some had defensive wounds. Two female roommates, who were home at the time of the attack, were unharmed.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told CourtTV in an interview Tuesday that he wants to see the perpetrators “face up to what they’ve done in our courts in front of a jury of our citizens and our community and to be held accountable.”

Police said they had not yet determined whether there was more than one assailant.

Tips and any relevant information can be submitted via phone at 208-883-7180, email at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or through the digital submission site here.

Michael Ruiz, Audrey Conklin and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.