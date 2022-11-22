Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin remembered as ‘one of the most incredible people you will ever know’

Hundreds of family members and friends of Ethan Chapin, a victim of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, remembered the 20-year-old student during a Monday afternoon memorial service.

Attendees arrived at the service held at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon, Washington — about a six-hour drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the university is located — wearing blue t-shirts that read, “Team Ethan.”

“Today, we’re here to honor the life and legacy of our son and brother, Ethan Chapin — one of the most incredible people you will ever know,” Stacy Chapin told reporters outside the service on Monday afternoon. “Together, we want to extend gratitude to the following: our neighbors…our extended family and friends who service of beacons of strength … the Moscow Police Department who now not only carry the burden every day, not only for us but for all of the impacted families.”

Chapin also thanked the public for their support and the media for keeping the story “top of mind.”

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Chapin was a triplet, and his two siblings also went to the University of Idaho.

SLAIN UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO PARENTS FRUSTRATED BY LACK OF INFORMATION FROM POLICE, SCHOOL

“Ethan loved life. He laughed continuously. He smiled when he woke up and was still smiling when he went to bed. He was kind to all and a friend to all.,” an obituary for the 20-year-old student reads. “May we all try to make the earth a better place … and may we all live like Ethan.”

Chapin’s loved ones remembered him as a social and athletic young man.

IDAHO UNIVERSITY MURDER VICTIM’S MOM REVEALS LAST MESSAGES SHE SENT JUST HOURS BEFORE TRAGIC KILLING

“Since attending the University of Idaho, Ethan lived his best life. He loved the social life, intramurals and tolerated the academics. He also continued to play sports,” his obituary reads.

Chapin particularly enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, golfing, surfing and pickle ball. His family asked that in lieu of flowers, loved ones donate to a youth basketball program.

IF IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS ‘WERE GOING TO GO, THEY WERE GOING TO GO TOGETHER,’ FRIEND SAYS

Ethan was one of four students stabbed to death while sleeping in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. He was in a relationship with victim and fellow student Xana Kernodle, 20, and friends with the other two victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

Police on Tuesday described the Nov. 13 quadruple murder that occurred several miles away from the Colberts’ and Hughes’ homes as an “isolated, targeted attack.”

On Thursday, the Latah County coroner announced that the four student victims all died of homicide by stabbing, likely while they were asleep. Some of the victims had defensive wounds and each of them had multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.