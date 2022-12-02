Idaho murder victim’s dad says killer is the ‘sick kind of twisted person’ who would show up to funeral

University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalve’s father said Thursday that his family has not held a funeral yet because they fear the killer relishes the attention and could show up to the service.

“It’s pretty much a fact. Who does something like this and doesn’t tune into the media? Who wouldn’t? It’s in his 100% selfish interest,” Steve Goncalves told Fox News’ Marth MacCallum on Thursday.

“He could easily be there and that’s the sick kind of twisted person that would do this kind of crap.”

Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at a three-story house just blocks from the University of Idaho’s campus on Nov. 13.

All four victims were stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and some had defensive wounds, according to police and a medical examiner.

Mary Ellen O’Toole, a retired FBI profiler who once worked in the bureau’s prestigious behavioral analysis unit, said that the “arrogance” and “high-risk nature” of the brutal murders makes it more likely that the killer would show up to a funeral.

“Sometimes offenders show up,” O’Toole previously told Fox News Digital.

“They may take a lot of pleasure in thinking that they got away with the crime, and so going to a service like this where they can walk around and people don’t realize who they are, that can certainly feed into that kind of egotistical response.”

The University of Idaho held a vigil for all four victims on Wednesday evening. Authorities monitored the event closely in case the killer showed up, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

An obituary for Mogen, Kaylee’s childhood best friend, said that a joint memorial will be held for the two women at a future date.

Police have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon, but they are looking for a fixed-blade knife.

Loved ones of the victims and authorities are pushing for the campus community to report anything out of the ordinary.

“I know people have been scared to share stuff because there may have been alcohol or drugs in the background. I’ve tried to work with [law enforcement] to let everyone know that that’s not what they’re working on,” Steve said Thursday. “I think that community is going to solve this case just as much as the officers.”

Information can be submitted at 208-883-7180, tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or through the digital submission site here.

