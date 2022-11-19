Idaho murder victim’s sister says she called man 6 times night of slayings: Report

One of the victims of the quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13 called a man named Jack six times just before she was murdered, her sister told “Inside Edition.”

Moscow police believe victims Kaylee Goncalvez, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death at their home near campus between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivea Goncalvez told “Inside Edition,” which described Jack as a young man. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

Kaylee Goncalvez has photos with a young man named Jack posted to her Instagram account. In one such post, an Instagram user left a comment insinuating the man’s involvement in the crime, which Kaylee”s sister, Autumn Goncalvez, shot down in a response to that user.

“[O]ne of the stupidest comments i’ve [sic] ever seen,” Autum wrote in her Thursday comment. “[A] photo of my sister smiling with a boy she dated for [six] years and you accuse him. [P]ointing finger[s in] the wrong direction. [J]ack has nothing but love for [K]aylee.”

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Wednesday press conference there were no signs of forced entry at the house when they initially responded to reports of an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The four friends were all members of Greek life on campus.

Two other roommates were home the night of the attack, but police said Friday that they are not suspects in the case.

Moscow police said they were killed in an “isolated, targeted” attack. Initially, the department said there was no immediate threat to the community, but they walked back that statement on Wednesday. As of Friday, authorities still did not have any persons of interest or suspects.

The Latah County coroner on Thursday revealed the victims’ manner of death as homicide/murder and their cause of death as stabbing.

Many students left campus early before Thanksgiving break after the tragedy.

Authorities are imploring anyone with information about the murders or the victims’ whereabouts on the evening before the attack to contact the Moscow police at 208-883-7054.