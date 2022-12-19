Idaho murders: FBI adds agents to unsolved slayings as 10K tips flood in, police say

MOSCOW, Idaho – The FBI has assigned additional agents to investigate the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to local police.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD), which is leading the investigation into the stabbing deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, said in a Monday press release that 60 FBI agents and two members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) have been assigned to the case.

On Dec. 15, the last time police issued a press release, there were 46 FBI agents and two BAU analysts assigned to the case.

“We have had right around 10,000 tips come in. We’re reviewing all those tips. We’re checking to ensure we have individuals to look at all of those tips, and any piece of evidence they can link to this case, they’re doing so,” MPD Chief James Fry said in a Monday video.

Fry added that there are investigators who are trained to look at video evidence and tie certain aspects of video submissions together to help build their case.

The FBI did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

In addition to the 62 FBI agents, there are also 11 MPD detectives and support staff, as well as 28 Idaho State Police personnel, assisting with the murder investigation.

Exactly 36 days after the four students were killed in their home near campus between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, police have not announced any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Authorities continue to search for a white, 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene on King Road in Moscow in the early morning hours of that Sunday.

Police believe the occupant(s) of that vehicle may have important information related to the murders. Officials are asking anyone with information to submit digital media evidence to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

Authorities are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.