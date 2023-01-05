Idaho murders: FBI directed Indiana police to pull over Bryan Kohberger, seeking video images of his hands

A Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance team tracked Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father on a cross-country road trip from Washington State to Pennsylvania and asked Indiana police to pull him over, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

The law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI surveillance team was seeking video images of Kohberger as well as his hands.

Bryan Kohberger and his father were pulled over twice in Indiana on Dec. 15 while making the cross-country trip.

The law enforcement source said that investigators were still building their case on Dec. 15 to make an arrest, but added that genealogy played a major role.

Bryan Kohberger is being charged in connection to the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen during the early morning hours in Moscow, Idaho.