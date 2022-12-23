Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent explains why federal agency hasn’t taken over investigation

More than five weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in their Moscow, Idaho, rental home, and with no suspect publicly identified, many are asking why the Federal Bureau of Investigation hasn’t taken control over the homicide investigation.

The four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death, likely while sleeping, on Nov. 13 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in a Moscow, Idaho, home on King Road near the college campus, according to police.

Former FBI Special Agent Jonathan Gilliam told Fox News Digital that the FBI can’t assert control as the lead investigative agency because they don’t have jurisdiction over the case.

“The FBI does not necessarily have jurisdiction in this case. That is the state case. And there’s no federal nexis to this case at this point. There’s no evidence that a killer went over state lines. There’s no evidence that any abduction or anything with children was involved. You know, something that would rise to the level of the FBI taking over the case,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said that “despite what people believe,” the FBI “can’t just come in and wield their power and take over any state or local investigation.”

As an example, Gilliam said that if there was a serial killer and the state or local law enforcement agency couldn’t handle the investigation, the FBI could take over with approval from the Department of Justice.

However, if the FBI had evidence that an individual who committed the crime also crossed state lines, the FBI could take jurisdiction, Gilliam said.

While the FBI has a presence in Moscow, Idaho, for the homicide investigation, Gilliam says that they’re not overstepping boundaries.

“When the FBI is following the lead of a local police department, and they’re invited, they can’t overstep their boundaries. They can say this and they can say that. But the reality is the FBI does not have jurisdiction,” Gilliam said.

As of Dec. 19, officials say that there are 60 FBI personnel “in Moscow & located throughout the United States,” as well as two investigators with the agency’s behavioral analysis unit.

Previously, police said the victims were each stabbed multiple times, adding that the attacker used a “fixed-blade knife.”

Prior to the murders, police say the four victims were at multiple places throughout Moscow before ultimately returning to the King Road house by 1:56 a.m.

Kernodle and Chapin were at a Sigma Chi fraternity party on campus on the night of Nov. 12 and didn’t return home until 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Mogen and Goncalves were both seen on a Twitch feed at Moscow’s Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck at 1:40 a.m. The pair arrived at the King Road home at 1:56 a.m. after being transported by a “private party,” who police don’t consider a suspect.

Investigators are searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai that was seen near the scene of the crime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.