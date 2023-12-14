Idaho murders: King Road house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed 4 students to be demolished

The King Road house in Moscow, Idaho, is set to be demolished on Dec. 28, according to the University of Idaho.

The university said in a Thursday press release that the demolition of the house will begin on Dec. 28.

Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were allegedly killed Nov. 13, 2022, by Bryan Kohberger in the home.

In a statement, the university said that Kohberger’s defense team will visit the home on Thursday and Friday.

