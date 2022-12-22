Idaho murders: Moscow police chief says quadruple murder case ‘is not going cold’

The Moscow, Idaho police chief is remaining confident that a suspect brought to justice, saying that the case surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho students will not go cold during an interview.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry told NBC Nightly News on Wednesday that “This case is not going cold.”

The four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death likely while sleeping on Nov. 13 between 3 and 4 a.m. in a Moscow, Idaho, home on King Road the college campus, according to police.

Fry’s comments come as the investigation into the quadruple murder is in its fifth week without a public suspect.

IDAHO MURDERS: FBI ADDS AGENTS TO UNSOLVED SLAYINGS AS 10K TIPS FLOOD IN, POLICE SAY

“I know that’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating to family members and community. But our end goal is to bring somebody to justice,” Fry said, commenting on the lack of suspects.

Fry also told NBC News that investigators are receiving “hundreds of tips daily” regarding the murders.

Police previously said that the victims were stabbed multiple times each, adding that the attacker used a “fixed-blade knife.”

Prior to the murders, police say that the four victims were at multiple places throughout Moscow before ultimately returning to the King Road house by 1:56 a.m.

IDAHO MURDERS: COPS TAKE HOURS OF VIDEO FROM GAS STATION AFTER CLERK SPOTS WHITE CAR ON NIGHT OF STABBINGS

Ethan and Xana were at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on campus on the night of Nov. 12 and didn’t return home until 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Mogen and Goncalves were both seen on a Twitch feed at Moscow’s Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck at 1:40 a.m. The pair arrived at the King Road home at 1:56 a.m. after being transported by a “private party,” who police don’t consider a suspect.

Investigators are searching for a white, 2011-2013 Hyundai which was seen near the crime scene in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.