Idaho murders: Police have ‘cleared’ phone calls victims made on the night of stabbings

Idaho police on Sunday said they have “cleared” multiple phone calls that victims of a Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho made just before they were killed.

Victims Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, made “multiple” phone calls to a male subject just before they were stabbed to death while sleeping, but police have “cleared” the subject on the receiving end of those calls, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Sunday press conference.

“We believe there’s no connection there,” Fry told reporters.

Goncalves and Mogen – along with Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20 – were stabbed to death between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that Sunday while sleeping in their home on King Road near the university’s campus.

The four victims were close friends and all part of Greek life on campus.

Goncalves and Mogen spent Saturday evening downtown at a local watering hole called the Corner Club before they ordered food from the Grub Truck in Friendship Square and returned home around 1:45 a.m. Kernodle and Chapin spent Saturday evening at a party at the university’s Sigma Chi house before they returned home around the same time as Goncalves and Mogen.

Two surviving roommates were home during the murders but were ruled out as suspects. They arrived home around 1 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person from one of the two roommates’ phones at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13 and located the four deceased students upon arrival shortly thereafter. All victims had multiple stab wounds and were likely asleep when they were attacked,

Police also revealed on Sunday that an unknown number of friends were at the scene when a 911 call was made from one of the victims’ roommates’ phones on Nov. 13.

Police on Tuesday described the attack as an “isolated, targeted attack.” On Thursday, the Latah County coroner announced that the four students all died of homicide by stabbing, likely while they were asleep.

“We know that people want answers. We want answers, too,” Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills said Sunday, adding that the public owes it to the victims to seek information from official sources rather than paying attention to rumors online.

Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon area of Washington, according to Green. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and working to complete his major in recreation, sport and tourism management in U of I’s College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. Chaplin and Kernodle were in a relationship.

Kernodle was a junior majoring in marketing at U of I’s College of Business and Economics. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, according to the school. Police said Kernodle was from Avondale, Arizona, but Green said Kernodle was from Post Falls, Idaho.

Mogen was a senior from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Like Kernodle, she was completing her major in marketing at the College of Business and Economics. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Goncalves was a senior general studies major in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. She was from Rathdrum, Idaho, and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.