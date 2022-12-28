Idaho murders revive memories of ‘forever scar’ left from 2015 Moscow shooting spree

The Moscow, Idaho, murders have revived traumatic memories of a horrific triple homicide in the small college town nearly seven years later, according to a new report.

Angela Davidson told NewsNation Tuesday that her daughter, Sydney Jones, was working at Arby’s in downtown Moscow when Jones’ manager was shot to death on Jan. 10, 2015.

Jones hasn’t completely recovered from the harrowing experience, and the quadruple homicide less than two miles away has brought unwelcome flashbacks, her mom told the news site.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death Nov. 13 in a rental home near campus.

Two female roommates on the first floor survived the attack. Police have yet to publicly identify a suspect.

“I can’t imagine the family now. And the survivors, especially what they’re going through here, not knowing who did it, and possibly having that person still out there,” Davidson said.

In 2015, John Lee embarked on a shooting spree that terrorized the quiet town of 25,000.

He first shot his 77-year-old landlord David Trail at his office before driving to the Moscow Arby’s, where he gunned down manager Belinda Neibuhr as she tried to flee through the drive-through window, according to the Spokane-Review.

Lee then headed to the home of his adoptive mother, Terri Grzebielski, and fatally shot her before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with his capture.

In 2016, Lee was convicted of all three murders. “My daughter still will check the website to make sure John Lee’s in prison, and this is that many years later,” Davidson said.

She added that she wished there had been more mental health resources available to her daughter at the time.

Davidson urged the families of the surviving roommates in the University of Idaho murders to seek out mental health treatment.

“They may say they don’t want it, but they need it, and they are going to process it in so many different ways,” she said. “It’s not a quick thing. There’s a forever scar.”