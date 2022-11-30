Idaho murders: University students, pizza place worker deliver food to police amid investigation

Students at the University of Idaho and a local pizza place worker began delivering pizza to officers at the Moscow Police Department on Tuesday.

The deliveries of food from Pizza Perfection were done as a way to thank the police for their work investigating the recent murders of four University of Idaho students.

A fundraiser set up by a member of the community on spotfund.com invited donations to help fund the meals.

“The Moscow, Idaho police and other agencies are working tirelessly to solve the murders of the four students,” the fundraiser’s caption reads.

“Though it’s not going to change their lives, we will order 16 XL pizzas to be delivered to the 50 of them there on any given day,” it continued. “Sometimes a small gesture of support can go a long way to these traumatized, tired, and dedicated workers.”

According to the fundraiser, the police officers are very grateful for those who contribute to the meals.

The four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death likely while sleeping on early Sunday morning between 3 and 4 a.m. in a Moscow, Idaho, home on King Road the college campus, according to police.

Police say that the victims were each stabbed multiple times, adding that the attacker used a “fixed-blade knife” to kill them. As of Tuesday night, police haven’t identified a suspect.

Officials in Idaho believe the attack was “targeted,” but is asking the Moscow community to stay vigilant. In the wake of the attack, University of Idaho administrators made the decision to increase security around campus for the remainder of the semester.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

