Idaho murders: White car spotted in footage obtained by police one day after killings

FIRST ON FOX: The owner of a property near the home where four University of Idaho students were slaughtered last month told Fox News Digital he turned over surveillance video showing a white car zoom by around the time of the murders.

Moscow, Idaho, detectives reached out to landlord Kane Francetich Nov. 14 and asked for surveillance footage recorded from a camera perched on top of his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane, which is .3 miles from the murder scene.

“I downloaded it and gave them access to everything from 2 a.m. through noon on that Sunday the 13th,” Francetich said.

Kayle Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside 1122 King Road Nov. 13 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS KILLED: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Police have not identified a suspect but are seeking the public’s help tracking down a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene around the time of the murders.

Francetich’s rental building and its camera sit on a hill facing Taylor Road, the main street that connects 1122 King Road to Highway 95, the route the killer may have taken upon fleeing.

IDAHO MURDERS: FATHER OF SLAIN VICTIM SAYS SHE HAD ‘BIG OPEN WOUNDS,’ CALLS POLICE ‘COWARDS’

The car, which Francetich described as both “white” and “light colored” traveled west on Taylor Road sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., he said. Only a side view of the car is visible in the footage.

Investigators told Francetich they planned to run the video through “their special analysis tools.”

It’s unclear if the white car in Francetich’s footage is the same Hyundai Elantra investigators are trying to track down.

IDAHO MURDERS: COPS TAKE HOURS OF VIDEO FROM GAS STATION AFTER CLERK SPOTS WHITE CAR ON NIGHT OF STABBINGS

Francetich said he also noticed what looked like a sedan traveling west toward 1122 King Road at around 1:45 a.m. then head back toward the highway a few minutes later.

He suspects this may have been the “third-party driver” who dropped Goncalves and Mogen off before the slayings.

Francetich declined to share the footage or screenshots of the vehicles.

Investigators said they have identified 22,000 registered 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantras that they are diligently sifting through.

“It’s a horrible thing,” said Francetich, who lives in town. “We’re in a community that’s extremely safe. It’s unusual and scary when something like this happens — especially when they don’t capture the suspect right away.”

Police didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Authorities are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.