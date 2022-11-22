Idaho police remove evidence boxes from home where college students were murdered

MOSCOW, Idaho – Investigators continued combing through the scene where four college students were murdered on Tuesday, removing multiple boxes of evidence from the home in Moscow, Idaho.

Detectives from the FBI, Idaho State Police, and Moscow Police Department have spent the past nine days at the three-story residence where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

A law enforcement officer could be seen loading a cardboard box and plastic bin into an SUV before driving away on Tuesday.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, previously told Fox News that the killer “made a mess” and police are going to “have to go through that point by point and that’s going to take a lot of time.

“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Steve Goncalves told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones on Saturday. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

Police have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon in the case, but a local business owner told the Idaho Statesman that police came into his store inquiring about a “Rambo”-style combat knife.

IDAHO MURDERS: WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE STABBING DEATHS OF 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ONE WEEK LATER

In addition to searching inside the house, police also cordoned off a wide area behind the home on Monday, including a parking lot and forested area.

The four victims returned to their home around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Police believe that they were murdered some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. A 911 call was made from one of the surviving roommates’ phones shortly before noon several hours later to report an “unconscious person.”

The college town of 25,000 is now grieving while searching for answers. Other University of Idaho parents left a memorial at the home on Tuesday.

“From one set of U of I parents to all those impacted by this incomprehensible tragedy – you have been and will continue to be in our constant prayer,” a framed picture of the victims said.

Moscow police did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Tuesday.