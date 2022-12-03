Idaho police say thousands of tips received as college murder probe nears three weeks with no suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho police say that over 1,084 digital media submissions have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after previously asking the public for any tips that might help investigators find a suspect in relation to the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

Four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed in a King Road house in Moscow, Idaho between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Police haven’t identified a suspect in the murders, and said that each of the victims were stabbed multiple times and “some” had defensive wounds.

After asking the public for tips relating to the quadruple homicide, police said on Saturday that over 1,084 digital media submissions have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigations through an online portal.

The Moscow Police Department also said in the press release that more than 2,770 calls have been made to its tip line regarding the case, in addition to over 2,645 emails sent to the tip line.

In addition, 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and handed over to the Idaho State Police crime lab, 4,000 pictures taken at the crime scene, as well as multiple “three-dimensional scans of the residence.”

On Nov. 12, Goncalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club bar in Moscow from between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., then were spotted through a Twitch feed at Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck at 1:40 a.m. The two arrived back at the King Road home at 1:56 a.m. after being taken home by a “private party” who police don’t believe is a suspect.

Chapin and Kernodle were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on the college campus, and returned back to the King Road home at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, police say.

Officials say that the two surviving roommates are believed to have been sleeping when the attack took place, and didn’t wake up until later in the morning on Nov. 13.

The two surviving roommates who were unharmed “summoned” friends over to the house after believing “one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up.” A 911 call was placed on one of the roommates’ cell phone at 11:58 a.m, police said.

When police officers arrived to the scene, they “found two victims on the second floor and two victims on the third floor.”

A sixth person is listed on the lease to the house where the incident took place, but police say that they moved out “prior to the start of the school year” and wasn’t at the house when the attack happened.

While police haven’t identified a suspect, authorities remain confident that the attack was targeted.

“Our clarification last night directly addressed comments made by Latah County Prosecutor Thompson, who said the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted. We remain consistent in our belief that this was indeed a targeted attack but have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants,” a statement from the Moscow Police Department to Fox News on Thursday read.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

