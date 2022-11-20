Idaho police to hold press conference one week after brutal university murders

Moscow, Idaho, police will hold a press conference Sunday at 3 p.m. PST, one week after four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed in a house near campus.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry will provide an update on the murder investigation Sunday afternoon in the Alumni Lounge inside the Idaho Central Credit Union on the school campus. It is the second press conference held by the police department, ​​KREM 2 reported.

Mystery surrounding the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, has intensified, with police not naming a suspect in the case seven days after their deaths. The three young women were roommates in a house near campus, while Chapin was visiting his girlfriend at the home when they were tragically killed.

Each person died due to stab wounds. A weapon has not yet been located.

Though no suspect has been named, a handful of people have been ruled out for potentially committing the murders.

Two other roommates were home at the time of the killings, but police have ruled them out as suspects.

Goncalves and Mogen were seen at a food truck early Sunday morning and were taken home by a “private party,” according to police. Authorities said they “do not believe he is involved in this crime.”

A man who was seen in video footage near the food truck was also ruled out as a suspect.

The Moscow Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from about 50 FBI agents, as well as state police and other local police departments.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.