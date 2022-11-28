Idaho police urge returning students to report ‘anything out of the ordinary’

Idaho police are urging students to come forward with any tips related to last month’s baffling quadruple homicide as they return to an uneasy University of Idaho campus after the Thanksgiving break.

“Students are coming back to campus and to class, and there are probably quite a few people over the break who remember something that might have been out of the ordinary and that might be a tip or lead for investigators,” Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital. “We’re looking for that information.”

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were fatally butchered in the early morning hours of November 13 in a rented home just yards from campus.

Despite an avalanche of media attention and tips, the Moscow Police Department has not identified any suspects, zeroed in on a motive or recovered a murder weapon.

Local police are working with the Idaho State Police, the FBI and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office in their desperate bid to track down the killer.

Authorities have received and analyzed more than 1,000 tips related to the case. “So far in this investigation we have not ruled anything out yet,” Snell added.

The four students were each stabbed multiple times and were likely ambushed in their sleep, according to the coroner.

But some had defensive wounds suggesting they may have awoken during the attack. There were no signs of sexual assault, officials said.

Investigators are making headway.

“There is definitely progress being made,” Snell said. “It’s not progress we’re able to update the public on but, as we receive more evidence and more videos, we’re able to put together a clearer picture of what occurred and that definitely is progress.”

Anyone with tips should contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.