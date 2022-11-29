Idaho student murders: Police shoot down more rumors, but still no answers as killer remains on the loose

Police dismissed more rumors on Monday evening related to the quadruple homicide of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, but the community is still searching for answers 15 days later as no suspect has been identified.

A red Mustang parked less than a mile from the scene of the murders is not connected to the investigation, and reports that the vehicle was “processed” are inaccurate, Moscow police said.

A death in February 2022 on Baker Street, which is about two miles from the residence, was due to an overdose and is also not related to the murder investigation.

Detectives have received more than 488 digital media submissions and more than 1,000 tips, but are still appealing to the community to report “anything out of the ordinary.”

“There is definitely progress being made,” Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital. “It’s not progress we’re able to update the public on but, as we receive more evidence and more videos, we’re able to put together a clearer picture of what occurred and that definitely is progress.”

The college town of 25,000 is on edge as the investigation enters its third week, with a surge in calls from people reporting “unusual circumstances” or requesting welfare checks on loved ones.

Police have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon in the slaying of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.

All four of the victims were stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, a medical examiner determined. They were killed some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 after returning to their three-story residence just blocks from the University of Idaho campus.

Police have also dismissed rumors that the victims were bound and gagged, that the murders are connected to other stabbings the area, and that a dog found skinned several miles away in October could be connected to the slayings.

Anyone with information or images that they think could be important or useful to the investigation can submit them to police by calling 208-883-7180 or emailing tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.