Idaho university murders: Prosecutor seen entering house where four students were stabbed to death

An Idaho prosecutor was seen entering the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were killed on early Sunday morning.

The four students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death on early Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. in a Moscow, Idaho, home near the college campus, according to police.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson was seen entering the King Road house on Friday where the incident took place.

Thompson was seen entering the house along with several members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Investigators have been gathering evidence inside the house since Sunday. Police don’t have a suspect in custody, according to a Friday night press release from the Moscow Police Department. On Saturday, investigators were seen measuring tire tracks outside the King Road house.

Police said that the victims were likely sleeping when they were stabbed multiple times.

“The coroner stated that the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault,” the Moscow Police Department said.

There were two other roommates inside the home when the attacks took place, but police don’t consider them suspects and say that the pair wasn’t hurt.

IDAHO UNIVERSITY MURDERS: INVESTIGATORS SEEN MEASURING TIRE MARKS AT HOUSE WHERE 4 STUDENTS WERE KILLED

Police are seeking to locate the knife used in the attack, and have contacted local businesses to find out where the “fixed-blade knife” was purchased.

Shortly before the attack, both Mogen and Goncalves were seen at the Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck. The two were taken home by a “private party,” according to police, but didn’t add if the women knew the driver.

IDAHO MURDERS: WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE STABBING DEATHS OF 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ONE WEEK LATER

Kernodle and Chapin were attending a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on campus prior to returning to the King Road home at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

While police initially described the attack as an “isolated, targeted attack” with “no imminent threat to the community at large,” that description was later walked back by Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry during a Wednesday evening press conference.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community,” Fry said. “There is a threat out there, possibly.”

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: THREAT STILL POSSIBLE WITHOUT ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

“We need to be vigilant,” Fry said. “We need to watch out for our neighbors.”

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.