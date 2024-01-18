IDF releases video, photos of raid uncovering Hamas training area in southern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of a ground operation in Gaza that uncovered a Hamas training area on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers eliminated dozens of Hamas members and seized a cache of weapons from the compound, known by Hamas as the “Martyr’s Outpost.” Located in Khan Younis, the outpost held the offices of the Battalion Commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade and other Hamas military commanders, Israel said.

The operation involved close-quarters combat and with the assistance of tank fire and air support.

“The soldiers located numerous weapons and intelligence documents, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47s, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives, and combat management documents,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israel announced plans on Tuesday to scale back the fighting in southern Gaza in the near future, but combat remains intense in the region.

The comment came a day after the White House urged Israel to ease its ground operations as the country’s war against Hamas in Gaza crossed the 100-day milestone on Sunday.

While Israel is in control of most of the territory in both northern and southern Gaza, Hamas remains able to operate thanks to its extensive network of tunnels and other infrastructure beneath the region’s major population areas.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a public interview on Sunday that the U.S. has been speaking to Israel “about a transition to low-intensity operations” in Gaza.

“We believe it’s the right time for that transition. And we’re talking to them about doing that,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will continue in some form for “many more months.”

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.