Iga Swiatek says tennis ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes ‘was supposed to be made a year ago’

Top-ranked tennis pro Iga Swiatek criticized the sport’s governing bodies on Wednesday, saying officials should have taken a stronger stance in banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been able to participate in WTA and ATP events as neutral athletes. Wimbledon announced in 2022 that these athletes would be banned from competition, a measure that was reversed this year.

But Swiatek told the BBC Wednesday she felt tennis should have been more aggressive in taking a stand against Russian aggression.

“After World War II, German players were not allowed, as well as Japanese and Italian (players). And I feel like this kind of thing would show the Russian government that maybe it’s not worth it,” the Polish tennis pro told the British outlet.

“I know it’s a small thing because we are just athletes, a little piece in the world, but I feel like sport is pretty important and sport has always been used in propaganda.”

Several international sports governing bodies are continuing to take a hard line against athletes’ participation from Russia and Belarus.

An Olympic qualifying event for women’s fencing in Poland was canceled this week after the International Fencing Federation voted last month to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competition.

But banning those athletes from tennis now would be “unfair,” Swiatek said.

“Tennis didn’t really go that way, but now it would be pretty unfair for Russian and Belarusian players to do that because this decision was supposed to be made a year ago.”

Swiatek did express empathy for those athletes against the war, acknowledging the complexities of them having to speak out against it.

“It’s not their fault they have a passport like that, but, on the other hand, we all have some kind of impact. And I feel like anything that would help stop the Russian aggression, we should go that way in terms of the decisions the federations are making.

“I really respect [speaking out against the war] because I feel it’s brave for Russian athletes to say that because their situation is pretty complicated, and sometimes it’s hard for them to speak out loud about it.”