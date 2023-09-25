Illegal immigrant bites off police sergeant’s finger after DUI bust: sources

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A 28-year-old man allegedly slammed into an NYPD squad car and three other vehicles before his arrest on a slew of charges Wednesday – then bit off a piece of a police sergeant’s finger while in a holding cell.

The suspect is an illegal immigrant and emotionally disturbed, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said they leveled 10 charges against Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz, who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Just before midnight Wednesday, police tried to pull over a blue 2009 Nissan Altima that had expired out of state license plates that were registered to a different vehicle.

The driver sped off, then veered through Rufus King Park on Liberty Avenue “causing civilians to jump out of the way,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

Rodriguez-Cruz then allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on Hillside Avenue before he smashed into four vehicles, including a police car on the Grand Central Parkway service road near Parsons Boulevard.

Police arrested him after the crash and brought him to the 103rd Precinct building for processing, where he was accused of acting “disorderly” and then attacking the NYPD sergeant and biting off a chunk of his finger.

The charges include assault with intent to cause disfigurement, assaulting a police officer, injuring an on-duty officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing a traffic stop, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving while apparently impaired and refusing to take a breath test.

Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday, the Daily News reported. He was being held on $250,000.