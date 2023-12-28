Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr faces rape charge, suspended from team

Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended on Thursday from the team after he was charged with rape in Kansas.

Shannon faced the charge after an alleged incident back in September when the football team was in Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Jayhawks. He was not a part of the school’s traveling party.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County (Kansas) District attorney issued a warrant for his arrest.

The school said Shannon traveled to Lawrence to turn himself in to authorities. He posted bail and was returning to Champaign, Illinois.

He was suspended “all team activities, effective immediately,” the school said.

“The University and DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations.

“We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

Shannon transferred to Illinois from Texas Tech prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. He played in 11 games this season and was averaging 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

The school said it was aware of the allegations since last September but had “yet to receive actional information” until Wednesday.

Shannon was an All-Big Ten First-Team selection last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

