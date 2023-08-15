Illinois man creeps into 7-year-old girl’s bedroom, sexually assaults her as she sleeps in bed: Prosecutors

An Illinois man was arrested after sneaking into a family’s home and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl as she slept in her bedroom, authorities said Monday.

Carlos Espinales-Guevara, 25, allegedly broke in the family’s home in Glendale Heights around 3 a.m. Sunday and crawled into the child’s bed, DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“It is alleged that once in her bedroom, Espinales-Guevara got into the girl’s bed and sexually assaulted her,” the statement said.

When family members became aware that the alleged intruder was in the girl’s room, they removed him from the home and called 911.

Espinales-Guevara then attempted to re-enter the house a second time but failed, according to prosecutors.

Responding officers found the suspect near the home and took him into custody.

“These allegations are beyond disturbing and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Our children are our most vulnerable, and it is incumbent upon us to protect them from those who would do them harm.”

Espinales-Guevara was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and one count of home invasion – sex offense. Both charges are a Class X Felony.

On Monday morning, Judge Daniel Guerin denied bond for Espinales-Guevara.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.