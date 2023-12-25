Illinois state government provides hundreds of migrants with hotel housing in Chicago

The Illinois state government has deployed additional resources to support migrants by providing approximately 30 hotel rooms for those needing housing, according to a release from Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

Pritzker stated that in response to a recent influx of asylum-seeking arrivals from Texas, and at the request of Chicago, the state is temporarily providing hotel rooms to safely house families.

He added that it comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent an “unprecedented number” of migrants to Illinois in recent days with allegedly no coordination or advanced notice.

According to officials, the state made approximately 30 hotel rooms available Saturday night, with the remaining hotel rooms for up to 200 people becoming available Sunday.

“IDHS [Illinois Department of Human Services] continues to welcome our new neighbors with support services and assistance with work-permit applications, which will ultimately hasten their journey to self-sufficiency,” said Dulce Quintero, IDHS secretary-designate.

Officials added that funding for the hotels will come from the additional $160 million Pritzker announced in November to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis presented by the arrival of over 30,000 asylum seekers from the U.S. southern border.

Since Pritzker announced the additional funding last month, the state says fewer individuals have been sleeping outside police stations.

The city told FOX 32 Chicago that as of Sunday, there are 14,554 residents in 27 active shelters and 312 total awaiting placement, while 17 people are waiting at CPD districts.

The city added that there are also 295 people waiting at O’Hare airport.

As far as city officials are aware, they told the news station that six buses arrived on Saturday and four are expected on Sunday.

Pritzker’s office was not immediately available for comment.