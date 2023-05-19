Illinois suspect accused of shooting 2 boys outside Chicago library in broad daylight

An Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two boys outside a library in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.

Adam Avizius, 37, is accused of wounding a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy outside the Legler Regional Library Branch of the Chicago Public Library.

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that Avizius has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

It is unclear if Avizius intended to shoot the adolescents, or if their injuries were collateral damage.

Both of the minors survived the shooting.

The 16-year-old was shot twice in his leg and transported to a hospital in good condition, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The 12-year-old was carried to the library by a security officer, who attempted to render aid. The boy was taken to a hospital soon after.

Avizius, who lives in suburban Brookfield, was arrested moments after the shooting. Police detained him in the 3900 block of West Madison Street.

Chicago police continue to investigate the incident.