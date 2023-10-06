Illinois woman stabbed ex-husband over grocery store purchases: Police

An Illinois woman allegedly stabbed her ex-husband multiple times Wednesday over purchases he made at a grocery store.

Julie Anderson, 46, was arrested at an Antioch apartment and charged with aggravated domestic battery, battery great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Village of Antioch Police Department was called around 5 p.m. to the Joanna Court Apartments where officers found the victim being helped by a neighbor who applied “potentially life-saving first aid” with a tourniquet to his leg, authorities said.

Anderson’s 42-year-old ex-husband sustained stab wounds to his back and leg. The stabbing occurred in her apartment and the former husband fled to a neighboring unit, police said.

Anderson allegedly stabbed him after an argument that started over his grocery store purchases. Despite the pair being divorced from each other, they still maintained a relationship, police said.

Authorities didn’t say what specifically the ex-husband bought that prompted the violent dispute.