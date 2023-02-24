Illinois worker dies after becoming trapped in flooded underground vault

An Illinois public employee died Thursday after becoming stuck in an underground vault while trying to repair a water main break that flooded the hole.

The Westmont Public Works employee identified as Matt Heiden responded to the break just after 11:45 a.m. at 60th Street and Deming Place, the Village of Westmont said in a statement.

“Our support and sympathy goes out to Matt’s family, friends, and colleagues,” the city said in a statement.

He was in the six-foot hole working on the break when it began filling with water. Other workers tried rescuing him but his hand became stuck between the pipes, officials said.

Heiden was trapped for 55 minutes as the vault filled with water, FOX Chicago reported. He was pulled out around 12:40 p.m. and given CPR.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m.

Heiden was hired by the city in 2019 and 2021 as a seasonal employee. He was hired in September 2021 as a part-time maintenance worker and was recently moved to a full-time status, the city said.