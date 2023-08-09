Imani Roberson murder: Second arrest made in Georgia mom’s disappearance and death

Police have made a second arrest in the disappearance and death of Georgia mother of four Imani Roberson.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Cedarius Glaze, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Glaze played a key role in the disposal of Roberson’s body. He was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and arson.

Glaze is the brother of Donell Anderson, the victim’s husband. Anderson was arrested and charged with Roberson’s murder last week. He was recently denied bond, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Sheriff Eric Levett recounted details of his office’s investigation into Roberson’s disappearance on Saturday, when police announced Anderson’s arrest.

Levett said Roberson was last seen by her mother on July 16, after having dinner at her home with her four children. After leaving her mother’s house, Roberson returned home with two of her children, a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old baby, while two older children spent the night with their grandmother. Roberson left in her white Mazda SUV on Plantation Boulevard.

The next day, her mother went to Roberson’s home after making several unsuccessful attempts to contact her daughter and becoming concerned. The grandmother found no one at the home and called police to report her daughter missing.

Levett said the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation, contacted family and friends, and identified locations that Roberson was known to frequent.

On July 27, police found Roberson’s car in a wooded area off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road in Atlanta. The car was reportedly burned from the inside out. Ring camera video from a home across the street from Roberson’s office, which was obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, showed the vehicle speedily pulling out of the driveway on the day she went missing.

The investigation led police to a home that was shared by Roberson and her husband, Donell Anderson.

“This investigation led us to conduct several search warrants on homes to include the home of our victim, a car and cellphones,” Levett said. “In addition, we spoke to several individuals, collected a number of evidence to include blood in our victim’s home and in other places that I won’t be specific on.”

The sheriff said investigators found Roberson’s body Friday morning with the assistance of a cadaver K-9. The body matched a description of Roberson, including tattoos that matched photos provided by her family.

A SWAT team dispatched by the sheriff’s office arrested Anderson Friday at an apartment located in Atlanta. He is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.