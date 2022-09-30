Ime Udoka made crude remarks that led to yearlong suspension: report

A significant factor into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension was his crude language with a female staffer prior to beginning a relationship with her, according to a new report.

Udoka’s dialogue was deemed especially concerning coming from someone of such power in the organization.

Not only is Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season, but the law firm probe finding will make it harder for him to be reinstated after the season.

According to ESPN, the relationship was the primary finding and policy violation of the independent law firm probe the team commissioned.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said last week that the suspension came following a monthslong investigation.

“We learned over the summer, some part of the summer, that there was a situation,” Grousbeck said last week. “Called in the law firm at that point and the investigation had some twists and turns and took some time to develop all the facts. It finally concluded, for now, everything we know was wrapped up two days ago…

“I took a lot of advice from partners like [Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens] and others. We collectively came to this and got there, but it was not clear what to do. But it was clear that something substantial needed to be done, in my view, and it was.”

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach. Boston has named assistant coach Joe Mazzulla as interim head coach for the upcoming season.