In Nevada, $1,000 reward offered in search for suspect in deer poaching case

A citizen’s group that works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a suspected deer poaching case in northeast Nevada.

Authorities say a mule deer may have been killed illegally south of Elko near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1.

State Game Warden Lt. Buck Tingle says persons of interest were seen leaving the area heading south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model dark blue Ford F-150 truck with Nevada plates.

He says they want to speak with people in the vehicle who may be able to assist in the investigation.

The reward is being offered by Operation Game Thief, the citizen’s board that works in concert with state wildlife officials.

Anyone with information should call the OGT hotline at 800-992-3030.