Indiana 4-year-old girl’s body found in pond

A child’s body found in a central Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home, a coroner said.

Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday that the body is that of Fiedwenya Fiefe, who went missing Thursday. Her body was found Friday in a retention pond at a housing subdivision in Plainfield, just west of Indianapolis.

Morphew said an autopsy had been performed but the cause and manner of Fiefe’s death will not be known for four to six weeks, The Indianapolis Star reported.

INDIANA WOMAN KILLED IN FLASH FLOOD, MULTIPLE HOMES DESTROYED

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS SHOT IN HEAD IN STABLE CONDITION AFTER BEING TAKEN OFF LIFE SUPPORT

Plainfield police and fire officials were called to the subdivision on Thursday afternoon about a reported missing child. Fiefe’s parents told authorities she had wandered away from home.

Plainfield Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said Fiefe was nonverbal and had autism. He said she had wandered away from home before, and was drawn to water as well as music.

INDIANA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARNS RESIDENTS ABOUT INCREASE IN ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’

After a Silver Alert was issued last week for Fiefe, search crews and volunteers spent hours searching for her Thursday and Friday in the Legacy Farms subdivision.