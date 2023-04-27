Indiana man allegedly stabbed mother, who was found with a kitchen knife ‘protruding’ from her head: Police

Police in Indiana say that a man stabbed his mother and tried to kill her on Monday.

The Brownsburg, Indiana Police Department said that Kyle Braun, 31, allegedly attacked his mother, 59-year-old Susan Early on Monday at around noon.

Officers found Early lying in her front yard with multiple stab wounds and a “large kitchen knife protruding from her head,” according to police.

Early, who was conscious at the time that officers arrived, told officers that her son attacked and beat her in the kitchen of her home.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN ALLEGEDLY PARTICIPATED IN SEX ACTS WITH DOG, SHARED VIDEO ON SOCIAL MEDIA: DEPUTIES

After the alleged murder attempt, Braun fled from the area by foot. Neighbors were able to point officers in the general direction where he went.

Police found Braun in the neighborhood and arrested him, according to officials. Early was taken to a local hospital where she was said to be in critical condition before undergoing an emergency surgery.

ARIZONA AIRPORT ASSAULT: WOMAN REPORTEDLY ATTACKED, INJURED TSA AGENTS BECAUSE THEY TOOK AWAY HER APPLE JUICE

Braun was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries to his hand and was released into custody of law enforcement.

He is being charged with attempted murder and two counts of battery by bodily waste on an officer. He’s being held at the Hendricks County Jail without bond.